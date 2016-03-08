Report: Juve eye United’s star midfielder, in return of Mandzukic
14 November at 13:45Italian Serie A giants Juventus are hoping to bring English Premier League outfit Manchester United’s star midfielder Paul Pogba in return of veteran striker Mario Mandzukic, as per Tuttosport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Croatia international has been linked with a move to Old Trafford in the upcoming mid-season transfer window after agreeing personal terms with the Manchester-based club.
As per the latest report, Juve’s hierarchy are more than happy to let the former Bayern Munich striker join United in January but are also hoping that the former Bayern Munich striker’s arrival in Manchester will help starting negotiations to bring Pogba back to Turin in the near future.
