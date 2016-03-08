Report: Juve have a deal in place with Man United for Darmian

According to the latest reports, it seems like Max Allegri's Juve have a deal in place with Man United for Italian defender Matteo Darmian. If a deal does in fact occur, then Leonardo Spinazzola would be free to leave the bianconeri as he is inches away from joining Bologna.



DARMIAN TO JUVE AND SPINAZZOLA TO BOLOGNA - According to Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport (via Calciomercato.com), it seems like the bianconeri have found a deal that would see Darmian arrive in Turin on a loan with an option to make the move permanent at the end of the season. In all, the 6 month loan with potentially cost Juve 3 million euros as they would then have an option to buy him for 8 million euros. Darmian's current Man United contract is set to expire in 2020 as he might first have to renew his deal with the Red devils before moving to Turin. If Darmian does in fact join Juve, Spinazzola would then be free to join Bologna. More to come as a deal is in the works...



