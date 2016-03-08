Report: Juve have decided the budget for Pogba operation

Juventus will have to watch out for the competition of Real Madrid, who could make an attempt if Zidane ends up staying at the club. Pogba is clearly unhappy at Man Utd and a move has been on the cards for quite some time now.

No more than €120m: Juventus have set a budget for the attempt to bring Paul Pogba back to Turin. The French midfielder is a great dream of Fabio Paratici, as reported by Tuttosport , but the Bianconeri won't go crazy with their spendings.