Report: Juve identify Chelsea man as main candidate for full-back role

In January, however, the Bianconeri leadership is looking to solve the matter. According to Corriere Dello Sport, they have set their sights on Chelsea's Emerson Palmieri, as Alex Sandro is the only left-back that they currently have available.

At the start of the season, Juventus have struggled on the full-back front, having to deal with several injuries at once. Maurizio Sarri was forced to play Matuidi as a makeshift left-back, although it must be said that the Frenchman did well.