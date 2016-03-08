Report: Raiola initiate contacts with Juve over Matuidi - the situation
29 January at 11:50
Blaise Matuidi's adventure with Juventus could go beyond June 30th. The French midfielder's contract will expire at the end of this season but the Bianconeri, by February, may decide to extend it for a year, until 2021.
According to today's edition of Tuttosport (via Calciomercato.com), the parties have already started talking: Raiola, who follows the interests of the former Paris Saint-Germain man, had the first contact with Paratici, but at the moment no official decision has been made.
Before saying yes to renewal, Juve wants to consider all aspects. Rabiot's growth may block everything or lead to a bearish extension. In other words, if Sarri's ok for Matuidi arrives, the renewal could be offered, but at lower figures than the current €3.5m per year salary he receives.
It remains to be seen if the midfielder will remain at Allianz Stadium for next season as well. As mentioned, Juve have a decision that they need to make carefully.
