Report: Juve interested in signing new ‘Paul Pogba’
01 November at 14:05Italian Serie A giants Juventus are interested in signing Manchester United’s young midfielder Tahith Chong, as per Daily Mail.
The 19-year-old is highly-rated in the football community and many see him having the same kind of qualities as French World Cup winning midfielder Paul Pogba.
As per the latest report, Juve’s scouts were present at the United U23 tie against Stoke City to observe the Dutch U21 international who scored a goal for his team on the night.
Interestingly, Chong is in the final year of his contract with the Manchester-based club and he can start negotiating with other clubs as a free agent as early as January.
