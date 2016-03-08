Report: Juve lining up Barcelona star to replace Manchester United target
01 July at 10:45One of the biggest transfer sagas of 2018 so far has been the proposed move of Alex Sandro from Juventus to Manchester United.
Sandro, 27, is not currently with Brazil at the World Cup, but will be cheering on his teammates from home. Manchester United, and moreso Jose Mourinho in particular, are big fans of the left-sided player, who can be deployed anywhere along the left zones of the field.
According to the latest reports from Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Juventus are lining up Barcelona’s French full-back Lucas Digne as a replacement. Digne would likely cost the Bianconeri €14 million and would therefore be much less than they are looking likely to receive for Sandro.
PSG are also interested in Alex Sandro and it is thought that either Paris or Manchester United would be set back around €70m for the Brazilian.
