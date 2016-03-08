The Lazio midfielder is one of the first names on the wish list of Max Allegri, who has specifically asked for the Serbian International during a meeting with the Juventus management last month. As anticipated by Ilbianconeri.com a few weeks ago, Sportmediaset also report that Rugano could be included as a technical counterpart.

However, Lazio remain calm and have rejected an offer of €70m plus Rugani. The Bianconeri will continue to monitor the midfielder even during the World Cup.

With that said, Milinkovic-Savic is the true big goal of the Bianconeri to strengthen the midfield this summer. In the negotiation, in addition to Rugani, Pjaca and Mandragora could also be included. Even though Lazio don't want to let their star go, with a good offer, they could decide to sell him.