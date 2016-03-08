Report: Juve, Man Utd and Real to battle for Haaland in €100m auction

The Norweigan striker, who is only 19-year-old, has attracted the interest of several big clubs as a result of his splendid start to the season. According to Tuttosport ( via Calciomercato.com ), in addition to Real Madrid and Man Utd, Juventus are also interested.

Furthermore, as the newspaper continues, there will most likely be an auction for the player. Salzburg have slapped a hefty €100m price tag on Haaland, setting the bar very high for the auction that could take off if all the clubs mentioned are serious.

In any case, it's safe to say that the striker has had a fantastic start, certainly putting his name out there. However, it remains to be seen if it is enough to justify such a high price tag.

Haaland has landed in Italy. This evening, the Champions League top goalscorer (with six goals in three games) will take on Napoli with Salzburg in the fourth round of the group stage. The game is expected to be a close one, as well as crucial for both sides.