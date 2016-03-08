Report: Juve meet Inter in London for Icardi

03 May at 10:30
Representatives of Inter and Juventus have met in London this week to discuss the Icardi deal. According to Il Corriere di Torinothe Old Lady is eager to offer € 60 million to sign the Argentinean striker but Inter are not going to sell for less than € 80 million.

Icardi has a € 110 million release clause that can be activated in the first two weeks of July. The clause, however, is only valid for clubs outside Serie A. 

The Old Lady hopes to sign Icardi on the cheap because no offers from other big European clubs has been made yet and because Wanda Nara's wages request to Inter (€ 10 million-a-year) can't be afforded by the Nerazzurri. The Serie A champions are also not willing to include Paulo Dybala in a potential player swap deal. Their offer is only cash and during the last meeting held in the UK they made it clear that La Joya won't be included in the deal.

Juve have made their move for Icardi.

