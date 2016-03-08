Report: Juve negotiations 'well underway' for Ligue 1 defender
17 December at 16:45According to reports from L'Equipe (via Calciomercato.com), Juventus are interested in Toulouse defender Mathieu Goncalves, who reportedly could leave the Ligue 1 side in January as several teams are knocking on the club's door.
Already last summer, Juve wanted to buy the player but now the negotiations are 'well underway', per the French outlet. During the week, in fact, there will be a meeting between representatives of the two clubs. In addition to the Bianconeri, Liverpool are also interested in the 18-year-old.
For more news, visit our homepage.
Go to comments