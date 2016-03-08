Report: Juve ready to compete PSG for young defender
05 October at 17:20Italian Serie A giants Juventus are ready to compete French Ligue 1 outfit Paris Saint Germain (PSG) for a young defender, as per L'Equipe.
The Turin-based outfit have been looking to increase options in the full-back department after letting go Joao Cancelo during the summer transfer window.
As per the latest development, Juve have identified an 18-year-old Rayan Aït-Nouri—who currently plays for Ligue 1 outfit Angers SCO—as a perfect fit and who is also attracting interest from PSG.
