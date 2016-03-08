Report: Juve ready to offer €40 million to sign in-form striker
31 October at 14:00Italian Serie A giants Juventus are ready to offer €40 million to sign Red Bull Salzburg’s in-form striker Erling Braut Haaland, as per Gazzetta dello Sport cited by Football-Italia.
The 19-year-old is one of the hottest young property in European football after scoring 22 goals and providing six assist in just 15 matches in all competition, which also include six goals in three matches in the UEFA Champions League.
Juve have been long known as a club who only sign established player but the
Turin-based club’s hierarchy are trying to change that which was evident with the signing of the 20-year-old Matthijs de Ligt from Ajax in the summer for a reported fee of €75 million.
Therefore, as per the latest report, the Old Lady are now evaluating a possibility of bringing Haaland to the club in January transfer window and are ready to table an offer of around €40 million.
However, it will be interesting to see if that offer will be enough for Salzburg who were reportedly eyeing €45 million for their star striker.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments