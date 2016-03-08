Report: Juve ready to rival Inter in chase of Barca’s Vidal
19 December at 13:15Italian Serie A giants Juventus are ready to rival Inter Milan in the chase of Spanish La Liga giants FC Barcelona’s midfielder Arturo Vidal, as per Telelombardia cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Chile international has been linked with a move away from the Catalan-based club after not managing to cement his spot in the starting XI in the recent past.
There have been reports earlier on Thursday that after being excluded from the starting XI in the El Clásico against Real Madrid on Wednesday, Vidal was furious with the management and is now looking for an exit in the mid-season transfer window.
As per the latest report, the Turin-based club are looking to make a move for the former Bayern Munich midfielder in the January transfer window as they look to strengthen the squad for the rest of the campaign.
Vidal has already spent four season with the Old Lady from 2011 to 2015 where he made 171 appearances in all competition, scoring 48 goals along with providing 25 assists.
