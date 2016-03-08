Report: Juve ready to take advantage as Milan’s star player rejects new contract
11 December at 14:55Italian Serie A giants Juventus are ready to take advantage of the contract situation of AC Milan’s star goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, as per Corriere dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 20-year-old is one of the most highly-rated goalkeeper in the world of football and has been attracting interest from number of clubs with in Italy and abroad as well.
As per the latest report, Donnarumma has rejected Milan’s recent contract extension offer and Juve are looking to take advantage of the situation by making a move for him in the upcoming transfer window.
