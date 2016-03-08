Report: Juve’s Bernardeschi no longer priority for Barca

Bernardeschi.corsa.Juve.2019.20.jpg GETTY IMAGES
01 November at 14:55
Italian Serie A outfit Juventus’ winger Federico Bernardeschi is no longer a priority for Spanish La Liga giants FC Barcelona, as per Mundo Deportivo cited by Calciomercato.com.

It was reported earlier in the summer that the 25-year-old has attracted interest from the Catalan-based club who made an approach for the Italy international but had to drop their interest after being informed by the Turin-based club’s hierarchy about the player’s €35 million valuation.

As per the latest report, Barca are still interested in Bernardeschi but he is no longer their priority.

For more updates, please visit our home page.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
 
We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.