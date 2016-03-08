Report: Juve’s Bernardeschi no longer priority for Barca
01 November at 14:55Italian Serie A outfit Juventus’ winger Federico Bernardeschi is no longer a priority for Spanish La Liga giants FC Barcelona, as per Mundo Deportivo cited by Calciomercato.com.
It was reported earlier in the summer that the 25-year-old has attracted interest from the Catalan-based club who made an approach for the Italy international but had to drop their interest after being informed by the Turin-based club’s hierarchy about the player’s €35 million valuation.
As per the latest report, Barca are still interested in Bernardeschi but he is no longer their priority.
