Report: Juve's plan for Romero and the Genoa loan

Having signed for Juventus in the summer, Christian Romero was sent back to Genoa on a season-long loan in order to get a consistent amount of playing time. As highlighted by Gazzetta Dello Sport, there is a clear plan for the defender.

The current loan will be the first test for Romero, to see if he can keep up the level he had last season. Then, in the summer, the Argentine defender will return to Juventus, who will decide whether to keep him or send him out on loan once again. However, it's clear that the Bianconeri believe in him.