Report: Juve set to announce summer signing

Reports from Tuttosport say that Juventus' agreement for Manchester United star Matteo Darmian is set to be announced at the end of this week or early next week.



The Italian full-back had fallen out of favor at United under Jose Mourinho this season and has failed to nail down a starting spot for himself in the United side ever since he joined the club in the summer of 2015 from Torino.



It is believed that Juventus have already agreed a deal to sign Darmian from United for a fee in the region of 12 million euros. And Tuttosport say that the deal is likely to be announced by the end of this week and early next week.



Darmian will become Juventus' second summer signing, with Emre Can's transfer also expected to be announced soon.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)