CSKA Moscow midfielder Aleksandr Golovin has gained the attention of clubs across Europe and Juventus have now joined the chase.The 22-year-old is valued at about twenty million and is expected to be among the protagonists of hosts of the 2018 World Cup. According to Tuttosport, the Juventus management wants to tighten the time to avoid the price hike following possible good performances in this month of June.The Turin-based newspaper speaks of an imminent contact between the clubs in these days, at least to establish the conditions of the deal before the start of the World Cup.Golovin joined the senior Moscow side in 2014. This season he became an integral part of the squad, appearing 27 times in the league and 43 times across all competitions (7 goals and 6 assists over that span).