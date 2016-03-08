Report: Juve star agrees personal terms with Chelsea
21 July at 10:45Juventus defender Daniele Rugani has reportedly agreed personal terms with Chelsea, with the Blues strongly after the Italian.
We gave exclusive updates about the player's situation yesterday as Rugani's agent Davide Torchia had met Juventus officials yesterday to discuss a potential Chelsea move. We revealed that Juventus would want a fee of about 50 million euros plus bonuses to sell the defender this summer.
Tuttosport report that Rugani has agreed personal terms with Chelsea already and he is now very close to a Stamford Bridge switch.
The player currently earns about 1.8 million euros a season at Juventus, but Chelsea have offered him wages of about five million euros a season and Rugani has already accepted that.
With personal terms now agreed, both clubs are in constant contact to finalize a fee for the player, who is expected to join Chelsea this summer.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
