Report: Juve target Eriksen decides future club
29 September at 10:40English Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur’s veteran midfielder Christian Eriksen has made a decision regarding his future club.
As per the Spanish press, the Denmark international—who is in the final year of his contract with the North London-based club—has decided not to renew his contract and join La Liga giants Real Madrid as a free agent next summer.
The 27-year-old has been attracting interest from the likes of Manchester United in England and Juventus, Inter Milan in Italy.
