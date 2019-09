Report: Juve target Eriksen decides future club

English Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur’s veteran midfielder Christian Eriksen has made a decision regarding his future club.​As per the Spanish press , the Denmark international—who is in the final year of his contract with the North London-based club—has decided not to renew his contract and join La Liga giants Real Madrid as a free agent next summer.The 27-year-old has been attracting interest from the likes of Manchester United in England and Juventus, Inter Milan in Italy.