Report: Juve target Pogba delaying return to push for move in January
25 November at 14:20English Premier League outfit Manchester United’s star midfielder Paul Pogba is reportedly delaying his return from an injury to push for a move in the upcoming transfer window, as per Cadena Cope cited by Calciomercato.com.
The French international has been linked with a move away from the Manchester-based club since the summer transfer window when he openly admitted that he was looking for a new challenge.
Following that comment, Pogba attracted interest from the likes of Italian Serie A giants Juventus and Spanish La Liga outfit Real Madrid, but both clubs could not meet United’s valuation of the player and therefore, no deal was materiralised in the summer.
As per the latest report, the 26-year-old—who is currently recovering from an ankle injury—is delaying his return to the first-team football on purpose and is looking to push for a move in the January transfer window.
Pogba has not played for United since September 30th match against Arsenal which ended with a 1-1 score line.
