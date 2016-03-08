Report: Juve to battle United for PSG’s Cavani
16 October at 14:40Italian Serie A giants Juventus are likely to battle English Premier League outfit Manchester United for Paris Saint Germain (PSG)’s veteran striker Edinson Cavani.
The Uruguay international is in the final year of his contract with the club and it is unlikely that he will sign a contract extension.
Therefore, as per the reports in the English media, Juve and United are likely to compete in order to acquire the services of the former Napoli striker.
