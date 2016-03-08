Report: Juve to make club-record bid for Sancho
23 September at 17:05Italian Serie A giants Juventus will make a club-record bid to sign German Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund’s highly-rated winger Jadon Sancho, as per Spanish daily Don Balon.
The 19-year-old is one of the hottest young property in the world of football and has already scored 16 goals in just 51 league appearances for the German club.
Therefore, as per the latest development, it is believed that Juve will make a move for the England international next summer where they will offer Dortmund a club-record fee of €150 million to acquire the services of the player.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments