Report: Juve to punish fan who made fun of the Superga incident

Juve took on Torino yesterday as the game ended 1-1 with goals from Lukic and Cristiano Ronaldo. It was a good game as both clubs wanted to honor the Superga victims. While the Curva Sud was honoring the bianconeri fans all around the world, one fan was seen mimicking a crashing plane. It was 70 years ago that this Superga incident occurred as Juve wanted to honor them as they wrote a message in their honor in the 70th minute of play yesterday. It's too bad that this so called fan acted like this as it certainly partially ruined the special moment.



JUVE WILL PUNISH HIM - Juve weren't happy at all by this gesture as they found the 'culprit' person. We will now have to wait and see how Juve will decide to punish him. The bianconeri sent their condolences yet again this morning to Torino as they wanted to remember the Superga victims. More to come on the matter...