Report: Juve tried to sign Real defender in summer

Italian Serie A giants Juventus have tried to sign Spanish La Liga outfit Real Madrid’s defender in the summer, as per AS The Turin-based club let João Cancelo joined English Premier League Manchester City outfit in the summer and as per the latest report, they’ve tried to bring Real’s full-back Sergio Reguilón to Turin but failed to do so as the Los Blancos were not eager to sell the 22-year-old.Instead, Real sent Reguilón on a season-long loan to league rivals Sevilla where he has already played eight league matches, scoring one goal for the Los Nervionenses. For more updates, please visit our home pag e.