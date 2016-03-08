Report: Juve unlikely to let Emre Can join PSG in January
29 September at 14:00Italian Serie A giants Juventus are unlikely to let midfielder Emre Can leave in the January transfer window, according to reports in the French press.
The German international has been linked with a move away from the Turin-based outfit ever since he was excluded from the club’s UEFA Champions League squad.
It was expected that French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG) are likely to make a move for the former Liverpool midfielder in the January transfer window.
However, as per the latest report, it is believed that Juve are not willing to let Can go in January as they consider him an important player.
