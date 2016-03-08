Report: Juve want to sign Chelsea and Arsenal target before World Cup
07 June at 16:30As per the reports from the Russian media, CSKA Moscow midfielder Aleksandr Golovin is now wanted by Juventus. As reported by the portal Gazeta.ru, the Turin club have now set their sights on the Russian international midfielder.
The Italian league winners Juventus are now planning on adding Aleksandr Golovin to their squad in the summer transfer window. The Russian media report says Juventus are looking to sign Aleksandr Golovin before the start of the World Cup.
The World Cup in Russia will start in mid June and Juventus are hoping they can complete the deal for Aleksandr Golovin before the start of the World Cup.CSKA Moscow will now ask a transfer fee of 20 million euros to let go of their player.
Apart from Juventus, Chelsea and Arsenal are also looking at signing Aleksandr Golovin. The two clubs from the Premier League will now look to challenge Juventus in signing the 22 year old.
