Juventus had a big transfer window as they signed Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid. This was a huge move as they also welcomed back Leonardo Bonucci too and signed Joao Cancelo from Valencia. It was a very successful transfer market for Marotta and Paratici as they are seemingly done. According to the reliable Romeo Agresti, Juve won't be signing anymore players this transfer window as they are now focused on perhaps selling a few more unwanted players...