Report: Juventus and Man Utd had offers rejected by Atletico star
12 August at 11:15According to what has been reported by Spanish outlet AS, Diego Godin refused offers from three clubs; Juventus, Manchester United and Manchester City – in favour of remaining at Atletico Madrid.
The Spanish club had been eager to keep hold of their experienced Uruguayan defender, especially after his string of strong performances at the World Cup.
There was a reported €25 million release clause in Godin’s Atletico Madrid contract, yet despite this being supposedly met, the defender himself opted to remain in the Spanish capital.
Godin wishes to renew his contract with Atletico, therefore, and will seek to do so soon – as he desires to replace Gabi as captain of the club.
The 32-year-old joined Atletico Madrid for €8 million in 2010 from Villarreal and has gone on to play in around 350 total games for the La Liga club so far.
