Marcelo had been linked with Juventus earlier this summer, but the fact that Alex Sandro remained in Turin blocked a potential deal. However, now the Real Madrid left-back is back in the sights of the Bianconeri.

In fact, a transfer could potentially take place already in January, and not next summer as first thought. Marcelo has seemingly fallen out with head coach Julen Lopetegui, who decided to substitute the defender against Girona, before sending him to train with the reserves.

As Tuttosport writes, this speaks in favour of a move to Juventus, which isn't impossible by any means, as long as Alex Sandro is included in the deal. Furthermore, Marcelo wants to reunite with his friend, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Since this season, a player who's already played Champions League before a move, can also feature in the tournament with a new club, which means there won't be any problems on the front for the Brazilians. Both clubs are reportedly considering the swap, although it as always remains to be seen.