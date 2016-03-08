Report: Juventus are worried about Ronaldo; the situation
12 November at 11:00Discipline? No, Juventus have another concern. The Ronaldo incident, which took place during the clash with AC Milan, doesn't seem to be on the minds of the Bianconeri directors, as explained by today's edition of Tuttosport (via Calciomercato.com).
Instead, they are committed to assessing the condition of his knee. The physical problem has caused great concern, as it's seriously affecting the performance of the Portuguese striker. Furthermore, it has been going on for a while now.
Per the report, a knock in training caused a slight inflammation of the collateral ligament with consequent fluid spill: a minor but annoying injury that has some risk to it. Therefore, Sarri decided to take him off, even though CR7 certainly didn't appreciate it.
Currently, the star is in Portugal for international duty, ready to contribute to the team. Hopefully, he can find the serenity once again. However, two weeks of rest and treatment would have been ideal, so Juve are a bit concerned.
For more news, visit our homepage.
Go to comments