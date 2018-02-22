Report: Juventus await Mourinho’s decision on Martial’s Man Utd future
15 May at 23:50According to the latest reports from La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus remain interested in signing Manchester United duo Matteo Darmian and Anthony Martial during this summer’s transfer window.
However, manager José Mourinho is yet to make a final decision on the pair’s respective futures. When he does, the Bianconeri will be ready to pounce. Indeed, Massimiliano Allegri would relish the opportunity to work with Darmian given how much he values his ability to play on both flanks of the pitch.
Meanwhile, it is an open secret that the French internationalist does not enjoy the best of relationships with Mourinho, so there is every chance that he will be allowed to leave in order to free up funds for several new signings of his own.
It’s only May but it seems like Juventus’ summer window may look something like this:— Calcio Direct (@CalcioDirect) May 12, 2018
OUT: Buffon (), Howedes, Lichtsteiner, Asamoah, Khedira, Mandzukic
IN: Perin, Caldara, Darmian, Spinazzola, Emre Can, Morata/Martial
Nothing certain, but strong reports.
Thoughts?
(La Gazzetta dello Sport)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments