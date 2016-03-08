Report: Juventus book rooms at famous Turin hotel
07 July at 12:55Serie A giants Juventus have reportedly booked three rooms at a prominent Turin-based hotel, as they wait to sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid.
Ronaldo is apparently close to leaving Real Madrid this summer and is very much willing to join Juventus, who have already made an offer of 100 million euros for the former Manchester United man.
Il Giornale report that Juventus have booked three rooms at a famous Turin-based hotel near the city centre, as a deal for Cristiano Ronaldo appears close.
Jorge Mendes is currently in talks with Florentino Perez, who could increase his asking price for Ronaldo if the player doesn't announce the decision to leave as his own.
