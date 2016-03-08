Report: Juventus consider offer for Manchester United defender
22 July at 22:30According to the latest reports from Tuttosport, as Juventus take a look at potential replacements for Daniele Rugani, who is rumoured to be close to a Chelsea move, the latest name to pop up is that of Manchester United’s Swedish centre-back Victor Lindelof.
Lindelof signed for Manchester United for around €35 million (with an additional €10 million in bonuses) back in the Summer of 2017. Lindelof made 29 appearances in all competitions for Jose Mourinho’s side and grew exponentially as a player over the season; culminating in a very impressive string of performances at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in which his Sweden made it through to the quarter finals, where they were defeated by England.
Now, Lindelof joins the likes of Ajax’s Matthijs De Ligt, Atletico Madrid’s Diego Godin and Bayern Munich’s Jerome Boateng as they consider who to replace Rugani.
