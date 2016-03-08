Report: Juventus continue to eye Roma's Florenzi

The contract issue remains unfixed between Roma and Alessandro Florenzi. Florenzi's deal is expiring in 2019 and he could end up on the market in the coming weeks if an agreement isn't reached to renew with the Giallorossi.



Florenzi is very close to Rome, but more difficulties in detailing a renewal could blur the situation. According to Sky Sports, Juventus continues to monitor the situation and Florenzi is a player much appreciated by Massimiliano Allegri.



