Report: Juventus could look to hijack Man Utd deal for Wan-Bissaka
20 June at 15:41According to the Corriere di Torino, Juventus have identified Manchester United target Aaron Wan-Bissaka as a replacement for outgoing Joao Cancelo. The report states that Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici has been following the 21 year old right back for some time, and with Manchester United thought to be close to agreeing terms for the defender, is contemplating a late bid to hijack the deal.
Some reports in England are claiming that Manchester United and Crystal Palace have agreed a fee of around €50m for the England U21 international, and it had been thought agreeing personal terms would be a formality. But now with the prospect of Juventus entering the frame that could throw a spanner in the works.
New Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri is well known for using a defensive minded right-back, allowing his sides to focus their attacks down the left hand side, and with Wan-Bissaka seemingly far better at defending than going forward, he could be the perfect replacement for Cancelo, who looks set to join Manchester City.
