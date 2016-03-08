Report: Juventus eye Bernat as Alex Sandro replacement
03 June at 12:25Reports from Corriere dello Sport say that Bayern Munich left-back Juan Bernat is a Juventus target and the club would look to sign him on one condition.
Bernat joined Bayern from Valencia in the summer of 2014 and his career at Bavaria has gone downhill since the departure of Pep Guardiola. He could make only 11 appearances in the Bundesliga this season.
Corriere dello Sport report that while Bernat is a target for the Old Lady, they will only look to sign him if Alex Sandro leaves the club this summer.
The Spaniard's contract expires in the summer of 2019 and is likely to leave this summer.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
