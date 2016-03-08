Report: Juventus eye Chelsea’s Willian in summer of 2020
04 October at 15:40Italian Serie A giants Juventus are eyeing Premier League outfit Chelsea’s veteran winger Willian, as per reports in the English media.
The Brazil international is in the final year of his contract with the London-based club and the reports suggest that he is unlikely to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge.
Therefore, as per the latest development, the Turin-based outfit are ready to sign the winger as a free-agent in the summer of 2020.
Willian has joined Chelsea in the summer of 2013 and has already represented the club in 204 league matches where he has scored 29 goals.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments