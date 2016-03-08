Report: Juventus eye signing of two players from RB Salzburg
07 December at 12:05Italian Serie A giants Juventus are interested in signing two players from Austrian club Red Bull Salzburg in the near future, as per Tuttosport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Turin-based club is famous for purchasing proven talent, that too on a free, but their transfer policy have shift in the recent past with the club are eyeing for younger talent.
As per the latest report, the Turin-based club have identified two promising players from the Austrian club—striker Erling Braut Haaland and midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai—who they would like to sign in the upcoming transfer windows.
Haaland is now one of the hottest young property in European football after managing to score 27 goals along with providing seven assists in just 20 matches in all competition.
On the other hand, Szoboszlai is highly-rated in the football community as well and is having an excellent season for his current club where he has managed to score four goals along with providing five assists in just 19 matches in all competition.
