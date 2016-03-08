Report: Juventus eye three Premier League players
16 October at 17:15Italian Serie A giants Juventus are interested in signing three players from the English Premier League clubs, as per Daily Mail.
The report stated that manager Maurizio Sarri is keen on bring Chelsea’s full-back Emerson Palmieri, his teammate midfielder N'Golo Kanté and Tottenham Hotspur’s playmaker Christian Eriksen.
Sarri has already managed Emerson and Kante during his time at the Stamford Bridge whereas Eriksen is eager to leave the North London-based club in the January transfer window and is in the final year of his contract as well.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments