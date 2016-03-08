Report: Juventus has yet to give up on signing Lazio star midfielder
22 July at 18:15Juventus have already made the biggest signing of this year’s summer transfer window in Cristiano Ronaldo, but they have not completely given up on the idea of signing another €100 million euro man.
Juventus have not completely abandoned the track of Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: reporting this is Tuttosport. According to this, if in the next days Miralem Pjanic will communicate his intention to leave Juventus, they will restart the assault for the Serbian midfielder.
Dealing with Lazio is complicated, however, because the president Claudio Lotito is thinking of prolonging and adjusting the contract of the midfielder (until 2023 and with a salary of 3 million). Yet, with the 100 million treasure deriving from the possible sale of Pjanic, Juve’s idea of securing Milinkovic-Savic would be less impossible without Real Madrid's competition.
Milinkovic-Savic has proved to be one of the best players in Serie A over the last two seasons. The 23-year-old joined Lazio in 2015 from Belgian club Genk.
Click here for the latest transfer news from Europe's top leagues
Go to comments