Report: Juventus haven't made an offer for Morata
09 May at 14:35Juventus may not be such certs to sign Alvaro Morata after all, according to the latest reports from the UK.
Goal.com claim that the Chelsea striker has not been the subject of an offer from the Bianconeri.
The former Real Madrid man has been a disappointment for Chelsea in 2018, after starting the current campaign very well.
Increasingly benched in favour of Olivier Giroud, the Spaniard has found himself out of favour in London, and mentioned twice by Giuseppe Marotta, Juventus’ general manager.
Morata is well liked in Turin, where he scored 27 goals in two seasons before being bought back by Real Madrid.
According to Goal, however, Chelsea are “unlikely” to let their man go for less than the €75 million they spent on him, and “there is a feeling around the club” that he will improve.
Juventus have already splashed over €90m for fellow striker Gonzalo Higuain, so it would be odd to see them make the same move two seasons later.
Go to comments