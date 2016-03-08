Report: Juventus interested in defender wanted by Manchester United and Chelsea
01 July at 10:30According to the latest reports from The Express, Juventus have expressed an interest, albeit a timid one, in Tottenham Hotspur and Belgium defender Toby Alderweireld.
Alderweireld, 29, signed for Spurs from Spanish outfit Atletico Madrid in 2015 and, since then, he has played 115 times for the North London club.
Alderweireld is a wanted man by both Manchester United and Chelsea; with reports indicating that United could offer Anthony Martial in an attempt to increase their chance of making a deal.
However, it now appears that Juventus would like Alderweireld, if they are to fail to sign top target Diego Godin from Atletico Madrid. With Mehdi Benatia wanted by Arsenal, and Daniele Rugani waiting on Maurizio Sarri’s arrival at Chelsea for a potential move to Stamford Bridge, Juventus are in need of an additional centre-back.
However, Manchester United still appear as favourites as Jose Mourinho is said to be a huge fan of the player – wanting him at Old Trafford as soon as possible.
Toby Alderweireld is currently with Belgium on international duty at the World Cup.
