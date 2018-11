Report: Juventus lead race to sign new English ace

Serie A giants Juventus are reportedly leading the race to sign Borussia Dortmund's English ace Jadon Sancho.The former Manchester City youngster made his first start for the England national side in their 3-0 win over the United States yesterday and was one of their best players on the pitch. A report from Calciomercato states that while a host of clubs are after Sancho, Juventus seem to be leading the race for his possible signature, with the winger valued at about 60 million euros by the German giants.