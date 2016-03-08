Report: Juventus lead race to sign new English ace

16 November at 18:15
Serie A giants Juventus are reportedly leading the race to sign Borussia Dortmund's English ace Jadon Sancho.

The former Manchester City youngster made his first start for the England national side in their 3-0 win over the United States yesterday and was one of their best players on the pitch.

A report from Calciomercato states that while a host of clubs are after Sancho, Juventus seem to be leading the race for his possible signature, with the winger valued at about 60 million euros by the German giants.

