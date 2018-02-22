Report: Juventus make contact with Martial's entourage
26 May at 14:30Reports from Tuttosport suggest that Serie A giants Juventus have already initiated contact with Manchester United forward Anthony Martial's entourage.
It is believed that Martial is disillusioned with life under Jose Mourinho at United and is likely to seek a move away from the club this summer. Juventus have drawn links with the Frenchman over the last few weeks and Tuttosport claim that the bianconeri have already made contact with the player's entourage as they look to seal a move for him.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
