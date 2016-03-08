Report: Juventus offer €85 million for De Ligt

03 June at 13:55
Italian Serie A champions Juventus have made a huge bid for highly-rated Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt, as per Tuttosport.

The 19-year-old has attracted interest from all over Europe after guiding Ajax to the UEFA Champions League semi-finals.

It is believed that clubs like Spanish champions FC Barcelona, French champions Paris Saint Germain (PSG), Premier League giants Manchester United and German giants FC Bayern are interested in acquiring the services of the Dutch international, a client of Mino Raiola.

The Italian agent is pushing to find the best possible deal for his client. One year ago he visited Juve's training complex with De Ligt but the Old Lady was unable to reach an economic agreement with the Lancers.

De Ligt is also being identified as the perfect player by Juventus to bolster their defensive line and therefore have made a bid in the region of €85 million.

However, it will be interesting to see if the Turin-based club can convince the star centre-back who seemingly wants a move to Spain.


 

