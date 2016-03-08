Report: Juventus or Milan; Rakitic has decided his destination

For more news, visit our homepage. In Serie A, the likes of Inter, Juventus and Milan have shown their interest in the player. Among the three, the latter two seem to be the most likely options for Rakitic. According to Spanish outlet Sport, the midfielder wants to join the Bianconeri.

Ivan Rakitic is ready to move. The Croatian midfielder isn't in Barcelona's plans, as was confirmed by their technical director Abidal earlier today. Therefore, he is looking for a new destination ahead of the January transfer window.