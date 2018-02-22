Ciro Venerato (Mercato expert): "Perin will be signed early so as to join the Juve ritiro along with Darmian, Emre Can, Caldara and Spinazzola. In attack, I think Morata will return and Juve will try for Milinkovic Savic or Verratti." [RAI] pic.twitter.com/mLSXoSNb2n — Juvefc.com (@juvefcdotcom) May 17, 2018

According to the latest reports from Rai Sport’s mercato expert Ciro Venerato, Juventus intend to sign Genoa goalkeeper Mattia Perin early this summer so that he is fit and ready to join the team’s training camp alongside the likes of Matteo Darmian and Emre Can.Meanwhile, Mattia Caldara and Leonardo Spinazzola are both set to return from their loan spells at Atalanta in order to link up with their teammates, though the latter is expected to be out of action for the rest of 2018 due to injury.Beppe Marotta and Fabio Paratici have identified Chelsea striker Álvaro Morata as an important target, and are determined to bring him back to Turin for a second spell at the club. They are also determined to strengthen Massimiliano Allegri’s squad with a world class midfield player, but remain undecided on whether to pursue a deal for Marco Verratti or Sergej Milinković-Savić.(Rai Sport)Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)