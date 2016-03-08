Report: Juventus' probable XI for Udinese clash - No to the trio

However, the fans won't get to see the attacking trio of Ronaldo, Dybala and Higuain from start. Sarri hinted that this would be the case during the presser, stating that certain conditions are needed. Down below is the probable line-ups of the Bianconeri, per Sky Italia.

Juventus (4-3-1-2): Szczesny; Danilo, Bonucci, De Ligt, Alex Sandro; Emre Can, Bentancur, Matuidi (Rabiot); Bernardeschi; Ronaldo, Dybala.

After a week of European clashes, the focus is once again back on Serie A. Having failed to win in their last two league games, Juventus will be looking to build on the win against Bayer Lverkesune during the week as they take on Udinese at home.